Previous
Photo 421
Photography is a love affair with life 16
My Grandson's first tennis match. He lost but was really happy how every told him he did really well for the first time
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
2
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
14th October 2023 11:42am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
love affair with life
Beverley
ace
Truly wonderful!
October 16th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice shot of him in action.
October 16th, 2023
