Photography is a love affair with life 16
Photo 421

Photography is a love affair with life 16

My Grandson's first tennis match. He lost but was really happy how every told him he did really well for the first time
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Christine Sztukow...

Beverley ace
Truly wonderful!
October 16th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice shot of him in action.
October 16th, 2023  
