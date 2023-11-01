Previous
Gratitude by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 437

Gratitude

While cleaning out my mothers things deciding what to keep, sell and throw away. I decided to keep these as an anniversary gift to my children as they are both approaching 25 years of marriage.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise