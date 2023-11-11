Sign up
Photo 447
A perfect day
My beach-"Ventura California is the Best secret beach town in California. It is the goldilocks town, not too big and not too small"
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Tags
being thankful
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunningly beautiful - the rolling waves, the glistening sea, the boat and the lone bird ! fav
November 11th, 2023
