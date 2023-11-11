Previous
A perfect day by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 447

A perfect day

My beach-"Ventura California is the Best secret beach town in California. It is the goldilocks town, not too big and not too small"
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
122% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunningly beautiful - the rolling waves, the glistening sea, the boat and the lone bird ! fav
November 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise