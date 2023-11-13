Previous
Face to the sun by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 449

Face to the sun

"Keep your face to the sunshine, and you cannot see the shadow"
Helen Keller
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Cliff McFarlane
Love the portrait and the shadow.
November 13th, 2023  
