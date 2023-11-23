Sign up
Photo 459
A thanksgiving heart
I understand many of us 365'ers do not celebrate this thanksgiving day, but I know all of us have a thanksgiving heart. I am so blessed by each of you-thank you
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Tags
being thankful
ELFord
It's not a day we celebrate in Australia but I like the concept. A feast with those you appreciate without the hassle of gifts. I hope you enjoyed your day.
November 23rd, 2023
