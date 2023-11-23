Previous
A thanksgiving heart by 365projectorgchristine
A thanksgiving heart

I understand many of us 365'ers do not celebrate this thanksgiving day, but I know all of us have a thanksgiving heart. I am so blessed by each of you-thank you
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

ELFord
It's not a day we celebrate in Australia but I like the concept. A feast with those you appreciate without the hassle of gifts. I hope you enjoyed your day.
November 23rd, 2023  
