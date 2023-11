He never complains

Mr P cleans my fish tank all day and night while never complains of being over worked.

Fun Fact

he plecostomus is native to South America and is a member of the catfish family. Their mouths have adapted as a survival feature that allow them to attach to rocks in the swift moving streams where they can be found. In captivity, plecos use their mouths to attach to the sides of the tank where algae collects.