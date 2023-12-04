Previous
Memories in the making by 365projectorgchristine
Memories in the making

Each year the grandkids come over to decorate the tree, it started with my son and his girlfriend.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Diana ace
such a lovely title for this magical scene.
December 4th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Special times and sooo much fun
December 4th, 2023  
