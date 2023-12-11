Previous
The Great Egret by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 477

The Great Egret

At the beginning of the twentieth century, great egret populations came close to extinction due to excessive market hunting. The species' feather plumes were in great demand for use in women's apparel. Although populations recovered somewhat after market hunting was outlawed and legal protection was established, the degradation and loss of wetland habitats and the development of coastal areas have prevented populations from returning to their previous levels. Disturbance to rookeries, either by predators or people, continues to hamper recovery efforts.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
130% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautifully framed
December 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and framing, I love the colours.
December 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise