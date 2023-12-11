The Great Egret

At the beginning of the twentieth century, great egret populations came close to extinction due to excessive market hunting. The species' feather plumes were in great demand for use in women's apparel. Although populations recovered somewhat after market hunting was outlawed and legal protection was established, the degradation and loss of wetland habitats and the development of coastal areas have prevented populations from returning to their previous levels. Disturbance to rookeries, either by predators or people, continues to hamper recovery efforts.