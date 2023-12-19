Sign up
Previous
Photo 485
To be a candle
"A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle."
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
750
photos
82
followers
83
following
132% complete
478
479
480
481
482
483
484
485
131
483
131
132
484
132
133
485
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
18th December 2023 4:27pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
december joy
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nostalgically beautiful -such lovely warm colour tones ! fav
December 19th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fv!
December 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and quote.
December 19th, 2023
