Previous
To be a candle by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 485

To be a candle

"A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle."
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
132% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Nostalgically beautiful -such lovely warm colour tones ! fav
December 19th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fv!
December 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and quote.
December 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise