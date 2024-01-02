Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 499
No I don't want to go
I took a picture of our tree put away in the box to return to the attic. My feelings and the tree went crazy. LOL
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
784
photos
86
followers
87
following
136% complete
View this month »
492
493
494
495
496
497
498
499
Latest from all albums
497
144
145
138
498
146
139
499
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
1st January 2024 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new year beginnings
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
LOL Very cool.
January 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Superb abstract - love the shape and wonderful colours - , and yes ! I can see a take on "the Scream" as the tree is showing its resistance from going back to the attic -- Fabulous and a fav
January 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close