Winter Beach by 365projectorgchristine
Winter Beach

"You only need to stand near the ocean to feel the power of the universe and a closeness to the one who created it."
Susan Gale
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Lisa Brown ace
looks very raw. beautiful shot
January 21st, 2024  
Linda Godwin
I agree the power and feel of the ocean soothes one soul
January 21st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
January 21st, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
This is a beautiful half and half
January 21st, 2024  
