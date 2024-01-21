Sign up
Previous
Photo 518
Winter Beach
"You only need to stand near the ocean to feel the power of the universe and a closeness to the one who created it."
Susan Gale
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
4
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
841
photos
90
followers
88
following
141% complete
511
512
513
514
515
516
517
518
163
516
517
164
157
158
165
518
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
20th January 2024 2:56pm
Tags
new year beginnings
Lisa Brown
ace
looks very raw. beautiful shot
January 21st, 2024
Linda Godwin
I agree the power and feel of the ocean soothes one soul
January 21st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
January 21st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
This is a beautiful half and half
January 21st, 2024
