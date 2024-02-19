Sign up
Previous
Photo 547
Peace within
"Love is the purest form of a soul at peace"
Matthew Donnelly
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
3
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
913
photos
91
followers
87
following
149% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
20th January 2024 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photography is an act of love
bkb in the city
Beautiful
February 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
wonderful words and capture, I love the lone gull.
February 19th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice scene.
February 19th, 2024
