Previous
Photo 577
Here's to friendship
"Yellow roses are universally known as symbols of friendship"
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
1
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
984
photos
96
followers
92
following
158% complete
570
571
572
573
574
575
576
577
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
9th March 2024 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
March 20th, 2024
