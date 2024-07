MY HOME

The hippopotamus is a large mammal that primarily lives in water, spending most of its day frolicking in the water to stay cool under the African sun.



Despite their heavy-set appearance on land, hippopotamuses are surprisingly fast in the water and can be very territorial and aggressive. In fact, the hippopotamus is considered to be one of the dangerous land animals in Tanzania and Africa simply because it is so territorial, so don’t be fooled by its otherwise playful appearance.