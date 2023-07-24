Previous
My husband's sister was a very skilled archer. She used to live in our now vacation home and while we were out clearing the woods he found one of her arrows.
Renee Salamon ace
Amazing find and great capture
July 24th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely find
July 24th, 2023  
