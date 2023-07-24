Sign up
3 / 365
Arrow
My husband's sister was a very skilled archer. She used to live in our now vacation home and while we were out clearing the woods he found one of her arrows.
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo.
3
338
Tags
archer memory
Renee Salamon
ace
Amazing find and great capture
July 24th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely find
July 24th, 2023
