Why is Poulsbo called Little Norway?

This is the place I lived during my first 14 years of marriage. I loved living here in this town and all the wonderful people.

History:A nordic village similar to Leavenworth's Bavarian Village in dedication to recreation, Poulsbo is as Norwegian as one can get without traveling to the “the northward route.” The Scandinavian settlers who decided to call the little piece of Washington theirs found it so similar to their homeland they felt right at home ...Jun 24, 2014