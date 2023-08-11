Previous
Frist waterdrops by 365projectorgchristine
21 / 365

Frist waterdrops

This was my first attempt to photograph water drops, I took a water bottle and sprayed the flower. I was pleasantly surprised to see a reflection in one drop and bokeh in the background.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

@365projectorgchristine
John Falconer ace
Nicely done. The surprise such as unexpected bokeh are always welcome.
August 11th, 2023  
