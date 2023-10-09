Sign up
63 / 365
Rock and flower
"Flowers are like friends, they bring color to the world" unknown
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Tags
flower memories
Renee Salamon
ace
I love this - so simple but beautiful colour and texture
October 9th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Lovely quote accompanying a beautiful image.
October 9th, 2023
