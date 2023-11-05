Sign up
89 / 365
True grace
The egret symbolizes solitude, independence, calm, grace, observation, determination, and partnership
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
4
2
1
Memories
NIKON D3400
25th March 2021 10:48am
bird memories
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful capture !
November 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love the way you captured it flying into the frame.
November 5th, 2023
