True grace by 365projectorgchristine
89 / 365

True grace

The egret symbolizes solitude, independence, calm, grace, observation, determination, and partnership
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful capture !
November 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love the way you captured it flying into the frame.
November 5th, 2023  
