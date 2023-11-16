Previous
Galapagos blue-footed booby by 365projectorgchristine
Galapagos blue-footed booby

Blue-footed boobies are one of three booby species found on Galapagos. They are large, distinctive birds, found along the Eastern Pacific coastline where they often nest on small islands with rocky coasts. Their name comes from the Spanish word ‘bobo’, meaning foolish or clown – referring to their clumsy movement on land. Their plumage is brown on top, with a white rump and black tail, whilst their underparts are white. The most distinctive characteristic of the blue-footed booby is its large blue feet, which play an important role in courtship. Females are thought to select males with brighter feet, as they are an indicator of his overall condition and thus the quality of his genes. Females tend to be larger than males, and have darker blue feet.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Interesting bird and facts
November 16th, 2023  
