Oh Christmas Tree
O Christmas Tree, o Christmas Tree
Your boughs can teach a lesson
That constant faith and hope sublime
Lend strength and comfort through all time
O Christmas Tree, o Christmas Tree
Your boughs can teach a lesson
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
21st December 2022 6:00am
Tags
wonderful time of year
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and song.
December 23rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh so beautiful ! and lovely song !!!!!!! fav
December 23rd, 2023
