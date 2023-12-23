Previous
Oh Christmas Tree by 365projectorgchristine
Oh Christmas Tree

O Christmas Tree, o Christmas Tree
Your boughs can teach a lesson
That constant faith and hope sublime
Lend strength and comfort through all time
O Christmas Tree, o Christmas Tree
Your boughs can teach a lesson
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and song.
December 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh so beautiful ! and lovely song !!!!!!! fav
December 23rd, 2023  
