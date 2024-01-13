Sign up
157 / 365
Leave my babies alone
This hawk was attacking the nest and this crazy little bird won the fight. It was quite a loud fight and very interesting to watch.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Views
3
3
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
24th June 2021 6:06am
Privacy
Tags
animals we love
