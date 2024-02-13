Previous
Morning Frost by 365projectorgchristine
183 / 365

Morning Frost

Each frost flake is different just as my love for you
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn)
Very pretty.
February 13th, 2024  
gloria jones
Wonderful frosty image
February 13th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini
This is so beautiful with the morning light illuminating the frosty flakes!
February 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
So beautiful !
February 13th, 2024  
Merrelyn
Beautiful frost flakes.
February 13th, 2024  
Diana
I love the beautiful blues!
February 13th, 2024  
