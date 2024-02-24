Previous
Silent Lightning by 365projectorgchristine
Silent Lightning

Where I live lightning storms are very rare, so this was an amazing experience for me.
My one and only capture of lightning.
Wow! I think it isn’t that easy to catch lightening. Beautiful capture of the dramatic sky with the lightening.
February 24th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
You've captured it beautifully
February 24th, 2024  
