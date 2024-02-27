Previous
Dear Moon by 365projectorgchristine
197 / 365

Dear Moon

Dear moon behind the curtains of the clouds,
I know you are always there and I shall see you soon.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely and artistic looking.
February 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
such gorgeous tones and lovely words!
February 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise