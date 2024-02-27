Sign up
Previous
197 / 365
Dear Moon
Dear moon behind the curtains of the clouds,
I know you are always there and I shall see you soon.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
2
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
929
photos
95
followers
92
following
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
26th February 2024 6:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
love is
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely and artistic looking.
February 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
such gorgeous tones and lovely words!
February 27th, 2024
