10 / 365
Diamond lake
In 2017 we stopped at this campground on our way to the Oregon Star Party to see the solar eclipse
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
366
photos
60
followers
75
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Travels
Camera
Canon PowerShot A1200
Taken
16th August 2017 3:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
oregon travels:
Diana
ace
Such a dramatic capture with wonderful light.
July 31st, 2023
