Port Isaac, Cornwall England

Like many tourist I had to see where Dr Martin lived and it did not disappoint me.

History:

The origins of Port Isaac are likely Celtic and the development of the town can be roughly divided into three phases. Through the middle ages and up to the coming of the railways, Port Isaac was a thriving port serving the area inland. During the Tudor period the harbour was dredged, a good illustration of its importance. Once goods from locations further inland were better served by the North Cornwall Railway, the economy of the port relied on pilchard fishing, an activity that had likely been happening for centuries. However the pilchard shoals began to decline, and following World War I tourism became the mainstay of the economy.