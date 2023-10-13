Previous
Liverpool England
Liverpool England

We had a very amazing time here, so much history and as a US kid I loved the the beetles but it wasn't until I visited Liverpool and learned about it's history I then understood their songs.
History
Liverpool is a maritime city in northwest England, where the River Mersey meets the Irish Sea. A key trade and migration port from the 18th to the early 20th centuries, it's also, famously, the hometown of The Beatles. Ferries cruise the waterfront, where the iconic mercantile buildings known as the "Three Graces" – Royal Liver Building, Cunard Building and Port of Liverpool Building – stand on the Pier Head.
Photo Details

