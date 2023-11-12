Windsor Castle - Garden

The gardens at Windsor Castle have evolved over the centuries to fit the unique castle setting, placed on a chalk escarpment overlooking the River Thames. Today, there are three gardens you may encounter at Windsor, each with its own unique history and style.

The Jubilee Garden, the most recent garden to be created, was established in 2002 to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Golden Jubilee and can be seen all year round. The Moat Garden has been carved out of the dry moat around the historic Round Tower, an area that has been cultivated since at least the seventeenth century and can be viewed from the Middle Ward. Finally, the East Terrace Garden provides majestic views towards London and the chance to walk the paths of the formal garden that has existed since its creation for George IV in the 1820s.