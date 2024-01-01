Previous
Central Valley in California by 365projectorgchristine
Central Valley in California

We had recently retired and this is our first road trip, in our RV, we are heading to Oregon for the 2017 Solar Eclipse.
(My parents had a vineyard in Fresno County)
History:
The Central Valley is a region known for its agricultural productivity: it provides more than half of the fruits, vegetables, and nuts grown in the United States. More than 7,000,000 acres (28,000 km2) of the valley are irrigated via reservoirs and canals.The valley hosts many cities, including the state capital Sacramento, as well as Redding, Chico, Stockton, Modesto, Merced, Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield.
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture. It looks pretty there.
January 1st, 2024  
