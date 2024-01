Traveling on to Silver Falls State Park

The Hike around the falls:

The popular trail through Silver Falls State Park's forested canyons visits 10 spectacular waterfalls, five more than 100 feet high. The path even leads through mossy caverns behind the falls' shimmering silver curtains.

The full loop to see all 10 waterfalls (from South Falls to North Falls) is a moderate hike of 6.9 miles, gaining 700 feet of elevation.