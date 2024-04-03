Previous
4 hours into todays journey by 365projectorgchristine
204 / 365

4 hours into todays journey

"Remember that the job is never done, and you'll find the courage to keep pushing forward."
unknown
I do truly hope this driver is well and will find the courage to continue on
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peachfront
Scary.
April 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise