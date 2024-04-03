Sign up
Previous
204 / 365
4 hours into todays journey
"Remember that the job is never done, and you'll find the courage to keep pushing forward."
unknown
I do truly hope this driver is well and will find the courage to continue on
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
1
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Tags
2024 solar eclipse travels
Peachfront
Scary.
April 14th, 2024
