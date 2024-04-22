Previous
Diamond ring by 365projectorgchristine
223 / 365

Diamond ring

And then the most beautiful heavenly event happened. And again the group of observers let out an unbelievable scream. And a little girl yelled "The Moon ate the Sun".
So-What is the diamond ring effect observed during a total solar eclipse?
During a total solar eclipse, the diamond ring effect happened at the start and conclusion of totality. It appears to be a ring with sparkling diamonds on it as the final rays of sunshine filter through the valleys on the moon's limb and the faint corona surrounding the Sun barely starts to become apparent.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A stunning capture and wonderful narrative, such an amazing experience and info!
May 4th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, excellent capture.
May 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise