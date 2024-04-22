Diamond ring

And then the most beautiful heavenly event happened. And again the group of observers let out an unbelievable scream. And a little girl yelled "The Moon ate the Sun".

So-What is the diamond ring effect observed during a total solar eclipse?

During a total solar eclipse, the diamond ring effect happened at the start and conclusion of totality. It appears to be a ring with sparkling diamonds on it as the final rays of sunshine filter through the valleys on the moon's limb and the faint corona surrounding the Sun barely starts to become apparent.

