Still Winter by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 968

Still Winter

After yesterday's spring tease, we are back to colder temperatures. Alas, it's still winter.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Joanne Diochon ace
This does have a very neutral coloured wintery feeling. Today was a bit cooler here, but still unusually warm for February and the sunlight made it a beautiful day for walking outside with, or even without, a camera.
February 10th, 2024  
