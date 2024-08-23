Sign up
Previous
Photo 1163
A Garden View
A view of the Ontario Legislative Building from behind one of the new wildflower gardens planted at the university. This is where I have spotted a number of monarch butterflies recently.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1163
photos
63
followers
27
following
318% complete
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
22nd August 2024 5:02am
Tags
summer
,
gardens
,
campus
,
legislative building"
Lesley
ace
What a lovely idea
August 23rd, 2024
