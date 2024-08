On the Wing

A monarch butterfly amid a clump of Joe-Pye weed at one of the university wildflower gardens.



Fun Fact: Legend has it that Joseph Shauquethqueat (nicknamed Joe Pye) was a First Nations herbalist who lived in Massachusetts and New York in the 18th and early 19th centuries. He apparently used this local plant to treat typhoid fever, among other illnesses, and the plant was subsequently named after him.