Previous
A Simple Rose by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1167

A Simple Rose

A simple rose on a hot day: 39C with the humidity today! Yet some leaves are already turning!
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
319% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo Worboys
Beautiful Heather with that hint of lemon in its centre. Take care in the heat
August 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise