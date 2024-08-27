Sign up
Previous
Photo 1167
A Simple Rose
A simple rose on a hot day: 39C with the humidity today! Yet some leaves are already turning!
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1167
photos
63
followers
27
following
319% complete
View this month »
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
27th August 2024 4:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
rose
,
summer
Jo Worboys
Beautiful Heather with that hint of lemon in its centre. Take care in the heat
August 27th, 2024
