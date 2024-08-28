Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1168
Already!
The leaves are turning- already! But with lower light and shorter days, I guess there is no denying that autumn is around the corner.
(Much cooler today (thankfully) with misty rain in the air. Thank you all for your concern about the horrible heat yesterday. Fortunately, we have AC, so there is a way to escape :-)
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1168
photos
63
followers
27
following
320% complete
View this month »
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
28th August 2024 5:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
summer
Barb
ace
Lovely capture of approaching Autumn! It's my favorite season! We also have much cooler temperatures today and it is very windy. Ken tells me the temps are going back up to 90, though... :-(
August 28th, 2024
Heather
ace
@bjywamer
Wow! Yes, I think we are in for a period of fluctuating temperatures, Barb! Stay cool if you can.
August 28th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful capture of these autumn colours. Fall is on its way. Glad you can get done relief with the AC.
August 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close