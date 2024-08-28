Previous
Already! by 365projectorgheatherb
Already!

The leaves are turning- already! But with lower light and shorter days, I guess there is no denying that autumn is around the corner.

(Much cooler today (thankfully) with misty rain in the air. Thank you all for your concern about the horrible heat yesterday. Fortunately, we have AC, so there is a way to escape :-)
Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Barb ace
Lovely capture of approaching Autumn! It's my favorite season! We also have much cooler temperatures today and it is very windy. Ken tells me the temps are going back up to 90, though... :-(
August 28th, 2024  
Heather ace
@bjywamer Wow! Yes, I think we are in for a period of fluctuating temperatures, Barb! Stay cool if you can.
August 28th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful capture of these autumn colours. Fall is on its way. Glad you can get done relief with the AC.
August 28th, 2024  
