Previous
Photo 1169
Dining Together
Lots of seeds to be had for this male and female American goldfinch.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
4
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1169
photos
63
followers
27
following
320% complete
View this month »
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
29th August 2024 5:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
bokeh
,
summer
,
goldfinch
Lesley
ace
He blends in so well with the nature around him. Well spotted.
August 29th, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautiful bokeh, Heather! So nice that you caught both the male & female!
August 29th, 2024
Heather
ace
@bjywamer
Thanks, Barb. Yes, this is the first time I have managed to get them both together :-)
August 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted ! Love the bokeh in the background !d , I nearly misses the female as she blends in so well with her surroundings
August 29th, 2024
