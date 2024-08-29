Previous
Dining Together by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1169

Dining Together

Lots of seeds to be had for this male and female American goldfinch.
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
320% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
He blends in so well with the nature around him. Well spotted.
August 29th, 2024  
Barb ace
Beautiful bokeh, Heather! So nice that you caught both the male & female!
August 29th, 2024  
Heather ace
@bjywamer Thanks, Barb. Yes, this is the first time I have managed to get them both together :-)
August 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted ! Love the bokeh in the background !d , I nearly misses the female as she blends in so well with her surroundings
August 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise