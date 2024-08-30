Sign up
Previous
Photo 1170
I Got Me a Seed!
An American female goldfinch feasting on the sunflower seeds.
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
3
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1170
photos
63
followers
27
following
320% complete
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
29th August 2024 6:04am
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds
,
flowers
,
summer
,
sunflowers
,
goldfinch
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture with the black background.
August 30th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Oh wow, well spotted! Great capture!
August 30th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
Score! :)
August 30th, 2024
