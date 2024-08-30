Previous
I Got Me a Seed! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1170

I Got Me a Seed!

An American female goldfinch feasting on the sunflower seeds.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture with the black background.
August 30th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Oh wow, well spotted! Great capture!
August 30th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Score! :)
August 30th, 2024  
