Previous
Photo 1171
A Long Journey Ahead
So many monarchs today on the buddleia (butterfly bush). I'm wondering if this is the generation that migrates to Mexico (but maybe it's a bit early yet).
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
3
1
Embed Code
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1171
photos
63
followers
27
following
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
31st August 2024 5:44am
Tags
butterfly
,
summer
,
monarch
Lesley
ace
Ah so pretty
August 31st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! - Lucky to see so many butterflies ! fav
August 31st, 2024
Heather
ace
@tinley23
@beryl
Thank you, Lesley and Beryl! Yes, I was lucky today. Some days there are no butterflies here, but today...yes!!!
August 31st, 2024
