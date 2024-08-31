Previous
A Long Journey Ahead by 365projectorgheatherb
A Long Journey Ahead

So many monarchs today on the buddleia (butterfly bush). I'm wondering if this is the generation that migrates to Mexico (but maybe it's a bit early yet).
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
Ah so pretty
August 31st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! - Lucky to see so many butterflies ! fav
August 31st, 2024  
Heather ace
@tinley23 @beryl Thank you, Lesley and Beryl! Yes, I was lucky today. Some days there are no butterflies here, but today...yes!!!
August 31st, 2024  
