Photo 1172
No One's Home!
This female cardinal was checking out the reflections in the (dirty) windows of this office building. Fortunately, she didn't fly straight into the windows.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
Tags
bird
,
summer
,
cardinal
