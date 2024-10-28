Sign up
Photo 1229
On Fire
The burning bush is now fully on fire!
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1229
photos
61
followers
27
following
336% complete
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
28th October 2024 5:13am
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
burning bush
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply beautiful Heather !
October 28th, 2024
