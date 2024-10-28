Previous
On Fire by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1229

On Fire

The burning bush is now fully on fire!
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
336% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply beautiful Heather !
October 28th, 2024  
