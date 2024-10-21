Sign up
Photo 1222
Autumn Everywhere
Autumn colours today: the red leaves of a silver maple, the yellow-green leaves of an ash, the red (and white) of a streetcar, the yellow and orange of a safety vest- autumn everywhere!
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
21st October 2024 4:33am
Exif
View Info
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
city
,
maple
,
candid
,
streetcar
