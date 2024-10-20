Previous
Primary Colours by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1221

Primary Colours

I love the primary colours here: a red maple, the yellow leaves of a green ash, a blue sky. (We are getting a string of clear sunny days with summer-like temperatures: just glorious!)
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

bkb in the city ace
Beautiful colours
October 20th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the autumn colors.
October 21st, 2024  
