Golden Leaves by 365projectorgheatherb
Golden Leaves

A perfect autumn day: a clear blue sky, 18 degrees (64F), no wind, and golden leaves for a stroll in the park
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Heather

bkb in the city ace
Beautiful scenery
October 18th, 2024  
KV ace
Beautiful weather… we have had similar weather here… clear skies and in the 60’s F this afternoon… high of 68F. Doesn’t get more perfect. Love this gorgeous tree and the people walking add dimension to the shot.
October 18th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
That sounds more like summer Heather, lucky you. Enjoy the warmth ♥️
October 18th, 2024  
Heather ace
@365projectorgjoworboys It does, Jo! Unfortunately, if the nights aren't close to freezing, we won't be getting a brilliant display of colours this season. So...a dilemma- not that it's in my control anyway :-)
October 18th, 2024  
