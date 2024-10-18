Sign up
Previous
Photo 1219
Golden Leaves
A perfect autumn day: a clear blue sky, 18 degrees (64F), no wind, and golden leaves for a stroll in the park
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
4
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1219
photos
61
followers
27
following
333% complete
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
18th October 2024 5:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
colours
,
park
,
autumn
,
maple
,
candid
,
silver maple
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful scenery
October 18th, 2024
KV
ace
Beautiful weather… we have had similar weather here… clear skies and in the 60’s F this afternoon… high of 68F. Doesn’t get more perfect. Love this gorgeous tree and the people walking add dimension to the shot.
October 18th, 2024
Jo Worboys
That sounds more like summer Heather, lucky you. Enjoy the warmth ♥️
October 18th, 2024
Heather
ace
@365projectorgjoworboys
It does, Jo! Unfortunately, if the nights aren't close to freezing, we won't be getting a brilliant display of colours this season. So...a dilemma- not that it's in my control anyway :-)
October 18th, 2024
