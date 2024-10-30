Previous
A Tunnel of Leaves by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1231

A Tunnel of Leaves

Chatting in a tunnel of autumn leaves.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Heather

Heather
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Super framing and colours
October 30th, 2024  
