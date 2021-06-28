Previous
Summer ..common spotted orchid by 365projectorgjoworboys
Summer ..common spotted orchid

Another 1st for this year, growing wild in a country park. Has less footfall due to covid meant it's had a chance to flourish?
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
