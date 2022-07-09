Sign up
Photo 458
Grasses
Black and white for this month adding a bit more depth than when in colour
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
1
1
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
458
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Nokia G10
Taken
7th July 2022 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Heather
ace
Nice, Jo! I like how the spears of the grasses make a sweeping fan, in a way. Great textures in this black and white! Fav
July 9th, 2022
