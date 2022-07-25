Previous
Colour amongst the dry by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 474

Colour amongst the dry

This bindweed really stands out as still fresh and green
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
130% complete

